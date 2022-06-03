Lindsey Graham Wants to ‘Mobilize’ Retired Military to Help Secure Schools

By Zachary LeemanJun 3rd, 2022, 4:00 pm
 

Lindsey Graham Wants Retired Military to be Used as School Security

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is recommending retired and former military service members be “mobilized” and used as security for schools in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting.

“It is time to mobilize our retired and former service members who are willing to help secure our schools,” the Republican senator tweeted on Friday, arguing that schools are “soft targets” in need of such security.

“They contain our most valuable possession — our children, the future of our country — and must be protected,” he wrote.

In earlier tweets, Graham added detail to his plan, saying he will be working on a “certification process” to train former military members to go through “school security training.” Those trained service members would then be available to school districts across the U.S., according to the senator.

Graham said those with firearm training should also act as armed security for schools.

Schools should be treated like “courthouses, banks, capital buildings, etc,” the Republican added.

Graham’s proposal appears to be another alternative suggestion to further gun control laws, something President Joe Biden and others have called for in the wake of the shooting, but many Republicans have pushed back against. Graham did say shortly after the shooting last month though that he is “open” to a debate about “any and all measures” that will have an effect on preventing future mass shootings.

