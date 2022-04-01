Top Grey’s Anatomy Writer on Personal Leave After Investigation into Claims She Lied About Medical History

Elisabeth Finch, one of Grey’s Anatomy’s most prominent writers and a consulting producer on the series, has taken a personal leave of absence following an investigation into claims she was lying about her medical history.

Finch first made headlines last month when she was placed on administrative leave over allegations that she had fabricated her medical history, which inspired several episodes.

Disney, ABC’s parent company, launched an investigation into Finch following the concerns surrounding her personal history, which has since been concluded.

Finch is now on a personal leave of absence from the ABC drama, and provided a statement on the matter to The Hollywood Reporter:

I will always remain one of Grey’s Anatomy’s biggest fans. I loved the show from day one and had the honor to write for it since season 11. The proudest moment of my career was watching survivors of rape receive the episode ‘Silent All These Years.’ Grey’s Anatomy is one big-hearted, brilliant family. As hard as it is to take some time away right now, I know it is more important that I focus on my own family and my health. I’m immensely grateful to Disney, ABC, and Shondaland for allowing me to do so and for supporting me through this very difficult time.

The episode Finch referenced in her statement — Silent All These Years — is likely the most popular one she penned — and features her as a nurse.

According to sources who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney’s formal investigation into Finch was never officially launched, as the writer opted to take a personal leave when the company asked her to “provide a doctor’s note and consent for her physician to speak with the company’s medical director.”

Without her consent, Disney is unable to access Finch’s medical records, as they are protected under patient privacy laws included in the HIPAA Act.

Prior to the allegations, Finch had detailed her medical and personal struggles in several essays penned for numerous outlets including Elle, Shondaland.com, and The Hollywood Reporter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Finch’s medical history was first put into question when the writer abruptly left the writer’s room, citing a family emergency.

Colleagues reportedly later phoned Finch’s wife Jennifer Beyer and discovered “similarities to the story Finch told her colleagues and Beyer’s history matched.” Finch and Breyer are allegedly now going through an “acrimonious divorce.”

“Ms. Finch will not disclose her private health matters. Likewise, she will not speak about her pending divorce from her estranged wife, Jennifer Beyer, or comment on any statements that Ms. Beyer may have made to third parties about Ms. Finch,” Finch’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, of Lavely & Singer, said in a statement to outlet at that time.

“Only Elisabeth can speak to her personal story,” Shondaland, a production company owned by Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Shonda Rhimes said in a separate statement to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

Watch a clip from Grey’s Anatomy Season 15, Episode 9 (featuring Finch as the nurse leading the gurney) above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com