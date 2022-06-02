Trevor Noah Rips Star Wars Fans Harassing Obi-Wan’s Moses Ingram: ‘Nobody Should Have to Just Shut Up and Take Racism’

Trevor Noah called out racist Star Wars fans who have been harassing Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Moses Ingram online since her franchise debut.

Ingram recently took to Instagram to share some of the racist messages she received since her Star Wars debut, saying, “There’s nothing anybody can do about this. There’s nothing anybody can do to stop this hate.”

Noah aired a clip from Ingram’s video message, in which she lamented feeling as if she has to “shut up and take” the racism she has faced.

“Nobody should have to just shut up and take racism,” Noah said of Ingram’s online attacks. “Especially in Star Wars. Like, guys, what is this? Racism in Star Wars?”

The host went on to note that fans of the franchise did not think twice about the fact that “Harrison Ford is best friends with a giant dog-bear” or that “brother and sister want to smash.” (Editor’s note: Luke and Leia did not smash, but they do kiss a couple of times.)

“No one complains about that!” he added. They’re not getting death threats.”

Noah went on to say that he is tired of fans going after Black actors in Star Wars films, noting that it has been a pattern despite the fact that there are “so many other races and species they could be bigoted against.”

“Think about it, you could hate everyone. Go on a rant about the creepy Rwi’leks or greedy Jawas,” he added. “There are so many more opportunities for racism instead of just Black people. Mix it up, broaden your horizons!”

Watch above, via Comedy Central.

