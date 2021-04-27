Wait, What’s Going on with Lizzo and Chris Evans Following Her ‘Drunk DM’?

Lizzo sent Chris Evans a “drunk DM” earlier this month, and according to the Grammy-winner herself, there are updates to the story.

On the 18th, Lizzo sent Evans a message with three emojis: The wind-blowing emoji, the emoji of a woman playing basketball, and the basketball emoji. At first, the message seems like a harmless yet confusing string of images, but she was actually painting a picture: Lizzo shooting her shot.

“No shame in a drunk DM,” Evans responded with a kiss emoji. “God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol.” Evans was, of course, referencing the NSFW pictures he accidentally revealed on Instagram.

Lizzo then took to TikTok to share the exchange:

Naturally, fans have been asking the star for updates, and she delivered.

Lizzo shared another quick screenshot of her conversation with Evans in a second TikTok, blurring out some parts:

“Well.. they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take (and even tho I unsent it like a dork ) I’m glad u know I exist now,” Lizzo wrote in an emoji-filled message.

“Of course I do! I’m a fan! Keep up the great work!! xxx,” Evans replied.

While the rest of the messages are blurred out, some bits are legible, and it seems as if the two were chatting about doing shots together — and Evans is buying.

While the two aren’t officially dating, they’re officially DMing — a classic first step for single millennials.

