WATCH: Bill Murray Quizzes Spelling Bee Champ Zaila Avant-garde While She Dribbles AND Balances on a Foam Roller

Not only can Zaila Avant-garde spell and dribble, but she can spell while dribbling, as she stands on a foam roller and keeps her cool in front of Bill Murray.

The 14-year-old 2021 Scripps Spelling Bee champ — the first Black person to hold the title — joined guest host Phoebe Robinson on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! to show off her skills.

After nailing a few challenges given by Robinson, such as spelling the word “amaryllis” while dribbling six basketballs, Avante-garde was surprised by an iconic spelling bee pronouncer.

“And for your final challenge, we have a special guest presenter,” Robinson teased. “All the way from Marseille, France, the man who helped you win the crown … Mr. Bill Murray!!!!”

While Avant-garde earned that crown all on her own, Robinson was referencing the word that scored Avant-garde the championship title: Murraya.

When given the word at the competition, Avante-garde asked, “Does this word contain the English name Murray, which could be the name of a comedian?”

Avante-garde later thanked Murray while on NPR:

“I’d like to send a thank you to Bill Murray because the reason I knew that word, murraya, was because of the movie Lost In Translation, which when I was a little kid, I, like, used to listen to the soundtrack,” she said. “And so that’s how that word stuck in my head because it’s spelled like Bill Murray’s name.”

“On a coincidental front, I spelled your name properly the other day,” Murray joked once he virtually joined Avante-garde on Kimmel, later cracking that it’s not enough to just be spelling champ, as “you gotta be able to multitask.”

Well, Avante-garde proved she’s an expert at just that, as she spelled “portmanteau” while dribbling three basketballs at the same time and balancing on a foam roller.

Watch above, via YouTube.

