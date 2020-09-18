WATCH: Brad Pitt and Jen Aniston Spark Up an Old Flame During Reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High Iconic Red Bikini Scene

Former A-list couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited Thursday, alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, to participate in Dane Cook’s virtual live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High — sparking up an old flame while reading the iconic red bikini scene.

Aniston, of course, played Linda Barrett while Pitt played namesake Brad Hamilton — and the rest of the star-studded cast could not contain themselves when things between the real-life exes got steamy.

“Hi, Brad. You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you’re so sexy. Will you come to me?” Linda says in Brad’s daydream, which is narrated by Morgan Freeman.

jennifer aniston and brad pitt’s full “spicy” scene as linda barrett and brad hamilton on “fast times at ridgemont high”s virtual table read. THIS WAS WAY TOO FUNNY 😂#FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/BuxXh6Co42 — thay 🦙 (@beingamaguire) September 18, 2020

None of the actors, including Fast Times original star Sean Penn, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Julia Roberts, Shia LaBeouf, Henry Golding, Matthew McConaughey, and Ray Liotta, could keep it together

Even Freeman broke character, interjecting a “Lord have mercy,” as he illustrated Brad’s R-rated daydream.

Despite the noteworthy reunion, LaBeouf may have stolen the show as stoner Jeff Spicoli, originally portrayed by Penn in the 1982 classic. LaBeouf smoked a presumably real joint in his car throughout the reading, really dedicating himself to the role.

Watch the entire jaw-dropping reading above, via YouTube.

