Two years before The Bachelor star Colton Underwoood came out during an interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, comedian Billy Eichner predicted that he might just be “the first gay Bachelor.”

Eichner made a guest appearance during Underwood’s first group date on The Bachelor, during which the two discussed Underwood’s virginity, as he was famously labeled the “Virgin Bachelor.”

Underwood jokingly asked Eichner what criteria he usually looks for in a partner, as The Bachelor contestants were about to compete in a three-legged race.

“I’m gay. I know that’s a shock, Colton,” Eichner cracked in return. “That, I think, you should look into. Maybe you’re the first gay Bachelor and we don’t even know.”

Underwood responded with some awkward laughter, prompting Eichner to say, “Put that in your promo. See you later.”

Following Wednesday’s Good Morning America interview, Eichner reposted the video, adding, “I’m happy for @colton. If you’re gay, be gay! I’ve been gay forever & I love it!”

I’m happy for @colton. If you’re gay, be gay! I’ve been gay forever & I love it! https://t.co/vuDWy7HVap — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 14, 2021

“I’m gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know,” Underwood announced during the Wednesday the interview with Roberts. “Still nervous but, yeah, it’s been a journey for sure.”

