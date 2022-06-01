The verified House Judiciary GOP Twitter account was shredded after it posted a GIF of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in an apparent attempt to dunk on Amber Heard.

Heard lost a lawsuit after a Virginia jury found she defamed Depp, her ex-husband. Depp sued after she spoke about domestic violence in a 2018 op-ed published by the Washington Post.

A six-week trial saw the former couple’s dirty laundry aired out in a televised courtroom drama that was watched by millions.

When the dust settled, and the poo smearing was over, Americans learned Depp allegedly enjoyed cocaine and alcohol. On the other hand, Heard was painted as a hysterical woman who administered spousal battery and allegedly defecated in their marital bed.

It was a stinker of a trial. Heard was ordered to pay Depp $15 million in combined compensatory and punitive damages.

Fans of Depp celebrated. Others celebrated the decision as a death knell to the #MeeToo movement.

The House Judiciary GOP account responded by posting a Pirates of the Caribbean GIF without comment. The committee’s ranking member is Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

The GIF originated from a scene in the franchise where Depp’s character, Captain Jack Sparrow, is able to walk away from a sinking ship without getting wet.

The tweet attracted a fair amount of criticism and mockery.

Celebrating the actor who has joked about Trump being assassinated. Odd flex. https://t.co/zJYiRovOpy — Morgan Cameron Ross (@Morgan_C_Ross) June 1, 2022

Wait, I thought you were boycotting Disney for being too woke? Pick a lane, dipshits. — Brian Jay Jones (@brianjayjones) June 1, 2022

Not even their hatred of Disney can top their hatred of women. https://t.co/qniK3fUnK6 — Adam Nathaniel Peck (@adamnpeck) June 1, 2022

I know this is intended to goad enraged responses, but honestly, someone is *probably* going to see this response and I just want you to take two seconds to think about the fact that you work with the government of the United States. This what you dreamt of? — T.J. Chambers (@tjchambersLA) June 1, 2022

He’s still not gonna vote for you, gym — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 1, 2022

What the actual fucking fuck? Between this tweet and the rainbow bullets… as far as I’m concerned aliens can’t start harvesting us for meat soon enough. https://t.co/95TyqsHAVR — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) June 1, 2022

Republicans hate women 😘 https://t.co/AasxF0xIYA — ali segel (@OnlineAlison) June 1, 2022

It’s bad enough that it was done in the first place. But the fact that 6 hours later apparently no @JudiciaryGOP member objects strongly enough to have it taken down is downright pathetic. https://t.co/B2Q7tzNJQ7 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 2, 2022

feel like we’ve hit a weird point in society https://t.co/FXRUbMhLL7 — Trevor J. Mitchell (@TJM613) June 1, 2022

This is what a war on women looks like. https://t.co/GfgEYPtNNZ — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) June 1, 2022

