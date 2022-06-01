‘Y’all Are F*cking Sick’: House Judiciary GOP Twitter Account Shredded For Using Johnny Depp GIF to Dunk on Amber Heard

By Kipp Jones Jun 1st, 2022, 11:03 pm
 

The verified House Judiciary GOP Twitter account was shredded after it posted a GIF of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in an apparent attempt to dunk on Amber Heard.

Heard lost a lawsuit after a Virginia jury found she defamed Depp, her ex-husband. Depp sued after she spoke about domestic violence in a 2018 op-ed published by the Washington Post.

A six-week trial saw the former couple’s dirty laundry aired out in a televised courtroom drama that was watched by millions.

When the dust settled, and the poo smearing was over, Americans learned Depp allegedly enjoyed cocaine and alcohol. On the other hand, Heard was painted as a hysterical woman who administered spousal battery and allegedly defecated in their marital bed.

It was a stinker of a trial. Heard was ordered to pay Depp $15 million in combined compensatory and punitive damages.

Fans of Depp celebrated. Others celebrated the decision as a death knell to the #MeeToo movement.

The House Judiciary GOP account responded by posting a Pirates of the Caribbean GIF without comment. The committee’s ranking member is Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

The GIF originated from a scene in the franchise where Depp’s character, Captain Jack Sparrow, is able to walk away from a sinking ship without getting wet.

The tweet attracted a fair amount of criticism and mockery.

