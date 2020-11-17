Ever wanted to own a custom Zegna suit worn by Stephen Colbert?

Thanks to 4th Annual Veterans Day Celebrity Auction, now you can. But the suit is hardly the most popular offering on the eBay-hosted auction. The prizes receiving the highest bids this year are Zoom calls with various celebrities and cable news stars.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper teamed up with eBay to support Homes For Our Troops, a nonprofit that builds and donates specially-made custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans. The CNN anchor is a longtime HFOT supporter and Board Ambassador.

“It is an honor to be an ambassador for this organization with our annual celebrity auction again,” Tapper said in a statement. “Each year we increase the amount of support from well-known stars, musicians, celebrities, artists and sports figures. We are expecting this year’s auction to be a great success.”

Among this year’s hottest items are personal Zoom experiences with various stars from all facets of the entertainment and media worlds.

A “Zoom cocktail hour” with MSNBC anchor Nicole Wallace, currently going for $7,6000, stands as one of the highest-priced prizes. A 30-minute Zoom call with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper is currently going for $6,100. Not far behind at $5,101 is a 20-minute Zoom call with Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld.

Ben Stiller, who’s also auctioning off a personal Zoom call, wasn’t happy about trailing behind Gutfeld in bids. “I made the mistake of checking how much my Zoom call is going for,” Stiller tweeted. “Please don’t make me question why I allowed myself to be auctioned in the same group as the guy from Fox and Friends and be worth less. But it’s for a good cause: ⁦@HomesForOurTrps.”

I made the mistake of checking how much my Zoom call is going for. Please don’t make me question why I allowed myself to be auctioned in the same group as the guy from Fox and Friends and be worth less. But it’s for a good cause: ⁦@HomesForOurTrps⁩ pic.twitter.com/8Rscakzwad — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) November 17, 2020

Gutfeld is not a Fox & Friends host, to be clear. He is co-host of Fox News show The Five.

As of this writing, the highest-priced Zoom call is with Dave Matthews and goes for $8,500, but that prize also comes with a signed Dave Matthews Band album.

Other celebrities offering Zoom calls for Tapper’s charity include Jerry Seinfeld, Whoopi Goldberg, Olivia Wilde, Jimmy Kimmel, Jon Stewart, Paul Rudd, Jason Bateman, Sarah Silverman, Conan O’Brien, Chelsea Handler, Judd Apatow, Bryan Cranston, Joe Scarborough, Willie Geist, Chuck Todd, John King and many more.

