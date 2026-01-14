Adam Carolla Vents ‘Fat Ass’ Anti-ICE Protesters Should Stay at Home — Especially Women

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Adam Carolla has a tip for anyone planning on protesting against ICE: “Keep your fat ass at home!”

The comic and podcast veteran told Piers Morgan on Tuesday that anti-ICE protesters have turned into rabid kooks following the shooting of Renee Good last week in Minneapolis. Carolla claimed left-wing media and politicians have whipped their followers into a frenzy — and it’s not helping the situation one bit.

“They go out and fight out and push and essentially create chaos — and then say they don’t want chaos,” he said. “So it’s essentially tons of chaos saying we don’t want chaos, and then saying ‘Don’t you want the chaos to stop?’ I’m like ‘Yeah, I’d like the chaos to stop. But the answer isn’t abolish ICE, the answer is you keep your fat ass at home!”

He said he believed the shooting was tragic and that “the cop was wrong.”

But he also argued it was not smart to put yourself in that position to begin with, saying “that [agent] has two-tenths of a second to decide whether he’s trying to be run over or not. And he’s the one with the gun. So do not put yourself in that position, everybody.”

Morgan agreed with Carolla, saying both the agent and Good made “fundamental mistakes.”

The Uncensored host said agent Jonathan Ross had the “false presumption she was trying to cause him physical harm or run him over.” But he also said it was “relevant” to point out Ross had been dragged by a car last year.

White House Border Czar Tom Homan said on Tuesday that Ross is “in hiding” currently; CBS News reported on Wednesday he suffered internal bleeding when he was hit by Good’s SUV.

Carolla also told Morgan he was shocked by how many women now attend protests and confront officers.

He said women “weren’t like this in the past” and have now been “weaponized” by liberal media and politicians to cause mayhem. Carolla said he was stunned by a clip he saw of a woman spitting on an ICE officer and then yelling, “What’s going on?” after she was tackled for it.

“I realized, they didn’t grow up with rough and tumble play. Male mammals grow up wrestling, finding limits and pressure points — and by the way, knowing who to mess with and who not to mess with,” Carolla said. “You learn that real fast by getting punched in the face when you’re 13.”

Carolla said his big takeaway from the recent protests was that people need to chill out. He said that will lead to what everyone wants: less violence.

“You can go, ‘Oh, why are you defending these officers, Adam?’ I’m really not,” he added. “I’m just saying I would like people not to get shot, and I would say the other side has a gun and [if] you’re spitting on them or pushing on them or insulting them, it ups the opportunities for you to get shot.”

