Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst interviewed an Iranian protester who just escaped the country as the government has reportedly been killing thousands of protesters.

Yingst’s interview with the “student demonstrator” required the blurring of his guest’s face and disguising of his voice for his protection. Reports out of Iran have suggested the death toll among protesters could be anywhere from 2,500 to more than 12,000. Yingst reported there is a widespread fear that authorities will also execute the hundreds of anti-government protesters they’ve already arrested.

The unidentified protester told Yingst he was shot at during the demonstrations, but he was lucky compared to others.

He said:

I went out at night and it was really more aggressive. I remember in one case there was like 20 or 30 militias and motorcycles parked in front of us with, like 200 meters away. They just took a shotgun and then they just shoot it and the next thing I knew was the pellets started hitting my chest and my jaw. I had one here. I was pretty lucky I was wearing a scarf. So it didn’t really hurt my jaw, but it still left some scars and I had some falling on my head. But the people which were behind my back weren’t that lucky. I saw one of them holding his eyes. I hope he’s fine.

“These stories of brutality are not unique, and today there are concerns that Iran will begin to execute some of the demonstrators who were arrested over the past two weeks,” Yingst reported.

President Donald Trump has shown support for the protesters and suggested the United States will be taking action.

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY,” the president wrote in a Truth Social post this week.

