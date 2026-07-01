Stephen Miller Says U.S. Should ‘Take a Hard Look’ at Banning Pregnant Tourists

Stephen Miller told Fox News’ Jesse Watters the United States should “take a hard look at” banning pregnant visitors from the country in a bid to end birth tourism.

Miller’s remarks came in the wake of the Supreme Court’s historic decision Tuesday to uphold the country’s 14th Amendment.

The amendment allows anyone born on U.S. soil to be considered a citizen. The Supreme Court’s decision has prompted numerous Republicans to push for change, with Vice President JD Vance proclaiming the more than century-old practice is “hanging by a thread.”

Watters asked Miller on Jesse Watters Primetime if the country would move to ban pregnant foreigners:

JESSE WATTERS:…But can we crack down on the birth tourism? Can we seal the border completely? Can we just massively ramp up the deportations? Because it’s going to take a lot more to keep this country solid? STEPHEN MILLER: Well, you raise a very important point, Jesse. So obviously President Trump has sealed the border shut. We’ve stopped all new illegal immigration, and we have record deportations out of the country. But there’s a there’s a deeper point that you raise that’s really important, Jesse, in most countries, normal countries, you can come as a tourist, as a visitor, as a temporary worker, etc. And the countries just making the decision to let you come here for a little bit and then go home. But if you have birthright citizenship, it means if a person comes here nine months pregnant to go look around at some things in a couple of weeks, that is the mother of a lifetime American citizen and a direct line into American cash and welfare for the rest of that child’s life. So you have to you have to completely rethink. WATTERS: Women from America. Are we banning foreign pregnant women? MILLER: Well, what I’m saying, Jesse, is that you have to now think very carefully about who you let into your country, even on a temporary basis, because the possibility, as you said, for birth tourism, right? The idea that people come here just to have babies on American soil, and that baby gets to be a citizen for life. So you have mothers that come in fully pregnant, have a baby, go home. And again, that baby gets Medicaid and that baby gets welfare, and that baby gets cash assistance and can leave the baby with, you know, a cousin, a relative, whatever. And then to send welfare checks back home, you can support a whole family in the Third world. So yes, you can’t have the kinds of immigration programs other countries have when you can just have a baby here and now that child is an American citizen. So there’s a lot of things we’re going to have to take a hard look at, Jesse.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!