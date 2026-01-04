Ben Shapiro Calls Out Tucker Carlson’s Claim ‘Globo Homo’ People Wanted Venezuela’s Maduro Ousted

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ben Shapiro could no resist adding another chapter to his ongoing feud with Tucker Carlson by pointing out the ex-cable news star recently suggested “globo homo” was pushing for the ouster of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

In a video reaction posted on Saturday, Shapiro said there was actually someone else with the “stones” to capture Maduro — President Donald Trump.

“People who have in the past, for example, suggested that the only people who would be against Nicolás Maduro’s continued regime are globo homo — for example, something Tucker Carlson said. Only ‘globo homo’ would want Maduro ousted because he’s supposedly a social conservative, which is not actually true,” Shapiro said.

He continued, “Well, I suppose the administration may have to explain to people like Tucker Carlson that in fact it was not ‘globo homo’ that ousted Nicolás Maduro, it was a conservative Republican president. A gutsy president who makes the calls to preserve America’s national security and her foreign interests.”

Shapiro was referring to comments made by Carlson in October. Carlson lauded Maduro’s Venezuela for being “one of the most conservative countries” in the Western Hemisphere. He pointed to gay marriage, abortion, and sex change operations being banned as clear proof that was the case.

Carlson also pointed to María Corina Machado — who won the opposition primary in 2023 before being banned from running in the 2024 race — being pro-gay marriage as another sign pro-gay forces were driving Maduro’s removal.

“So those of you who thought this whole project was globo homo — not crazy actually,” Carlson said.

The clip in which he made the comments was titled “Are we carrying out regime change in Venezuela in the name of gay marriage? It seems that way” on his Facebook page.

This was not the first time Shapiro has mocked Carlson for his take on Maduro. “Who gives a sh*t?!” he told Megyn Kelly in November, when she mentioned Carlson believed Maduro was culturally conservative.

The two political commentators have been trading shots for a while now. Most recently, Shapiro called Carlson a “coward” who is “destroying” the conservative movement last month. And Carlson has trashed Shapiro as someone who doesn’t “care about the country at all” and is more concerned with Israel.

