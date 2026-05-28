CNN’s Abby Phillip Rips Democratic Party’s ‘Deceptiveness’ After ‘Stunning’ Jill Biden Debate Admission

CNN host Abby Phillip zeroed in on the Democratic Party’s “deceptiveness” around former President Joe Biden’s health after Jill Biden’s “stunning” admission that she feared her husband was having a medical emergency during his disastrous 2024 presidential debate with Donald Trump.

The former first lady made the claim for the first time in a preview clip released Wednesday from an upcoming interview with CBS News correspondent Rita Braver.

She recalled being so “frightened” watching the debate unfold that she worried something was seriously wrong on stage. The full interview is scheduled to air later this week on CBS Sunday Morning.

“I mean, as I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh my God, he’s having a stroke’ — and it scared me to death.”

After airing the clip on Wednesday’s NewsNight on CNN, Phillip noted that the private stance contrasted “stands in stark contrast” with public comments, rolling a further clip from the same time in which Jill Biden praised the president’s debate performance.

“Even Joe Biden seems a little amused by that,” the host quipped.

After the NewsNight panel protested that the admission proved that people were “right to wonder about Joe Biden’s health,” Phillip shared some thoughts of her own:

I appreciate that we now get to see at least some version of a truth that she’s putting out there, because I think, yeah, the conversation should be had about the deceptiveness that was behind this. Like that’s the conversation that I think ought to be had. The autopsy that the Democrats did, didn’t delve into that but it should. What kind of political system covers that up? And makes it OK to lie to people about what everybody knows is true?

Pointing back to the “beginning” of the 2024 presidential race, Phillip said that the Wall Street Journal’s initial report on the former president’s cognitive ability was “attacked relentlessly by the Biden White House.”

“That was before the book. That was before all of this post-partum stuff. It was happening in real time,” she said.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!