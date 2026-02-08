Billy Bush Tells Fox That NBC Can and Should ‘Easily’ Pay Reported $6M Ransom for Savannah Guthrie’s Mom: A ‘Quick-Hit Send’

Billy Bush said the $6 million ransom the suspected kidnappers of Savannah Guthrie’s mom are demanding can and should be “easily” paid by NBC to get 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie back home.

Bush talked about the surreal ordeal during an appearance on The Sunday Briefing on Fox News. He said it is obvious Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has emotionally wrecked his former Today show colleague — but that the demand for a payment gives him reason to “very hopeful and optimistic.”

And if that is the case, Bush said NBC should pay ASAP.

“The report is that Monday by 5:00 o’clock they want a $6 million bitcoin ransom; that means Nancy Guthrie is well. And $6 million for NBC is, well, a quick-hit send,” Bush said. “They should be able to get that done very easily.”

Bush was referring to a local TV station in Tucson, Arizona receiving a message saying the sickos who took Nancy Guthrie want a $6 million payment in bitcoin by Monday evening.

He told co-anchor Peter Doocy a moment earlier that the whole situation feels more like a bizarre streaming series than real life.

Bush pointed to the new video Savannah Guthrie posted on Saturday night, begging for her mom’s return and saying that her family is willing to pay to make it happen; she was flanked by her brother Camron Guthrie and her sister Annie Guthrie in the 22-second clip.

“We received your message and we understand,” Savannah Guthrie said. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us and we will pay.”

Bush said that video showed how painful the ordeal — which started with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance on February 1 — has been for Savannah Guthrie.

“{She was] notably more beaten down, sad, wearing the same clothes as she was wearing in the first one,” Bush said about her latest video. “She’s obviously getting no sleep at all.”

He said it is imperative that the ransom get paid so that authorities can track down the culprits and make sure they pay the “ultimate consequence.”

Watch above via Fox News.

