WATCH: Fox’s Peter Doocy Quizzes RFK Jr. On Making Mike Tyson the Face of MAHA’s ‘Real Food’ Campaign By Snarking About Boxer’s Most Infamous Bite

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed why he chose championship boxer Mike Tyson to be the face of the Trump administration’s “Real Food” campaign.

“So the newest fighter in the war on processed food is the face of RealFood.gov, Mike Tyson. How did you settle on somebody who is most famous for eating Evander Holyfield’s ear?” Peter Doocy began with a bang on Fox News’s The Sunday Briefing.

Kennedy chuckled briefly before discussing Tyson’s struggle.

“You know, it was really serendipitous,” Kennedy began before mentioning film director Brett Ratner who directed the “Melania” movie, and was revealed to be in the Epstein files, although he hasn’t been charged with any wrongdoing.

Brett Ratner who helped produce the ad, had a lifelong friendship with [Tyson], and understood and was aware of the struggle that Mike had had. He said the biggest fight that he had in his lifetime is his fight with obesity. He was 340 pounds. He lost a sister when she was 25 to obesity — a heart attack. He did — the whole ad was shot, the whole thing was conceived over about a 3-day period. And they gave him a script. He — the script was not working, and he just started talking. It was — it’s an extraordinary, powerful ad. I think it’s the most important ad many super bowl history because it’s a crisis, Peter, that’s existential. 77% of our kids can cannot qualify for military service. Obesity is off the chart.

Doocy followed up by asking what RFK Jr. is planning to have for a Super Bowl snack.

“You know, I am on a carnivore diet, so I just eat meat and ferments, and I’m very happy with that,” Kennedy said. “So I’m going to probably have yogurt. But, you know, people can eat what they want to eat to. They can eat to Buffalo wigs, but you should check the ingredients.”

Watch the clip above via The Sunday Briefing on Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!