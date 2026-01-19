CNN Guest Accuses Scott Jennings of Getting ‘Increasingly Demented Every Single Week’

A guest on CNN told network commentator Scott Jennings that the Republican’s job entails becoming “increasingly demented” with each passing week.

Cameron Kasky, a Parkland school shooting survivor and gun control activist, joined Monday’s CNN NewsNight, where the panel discussed the ongoing presence of 3,000 federal agents in Minnesota, where this month, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Good.

On NewsNight, Jennings used the term “illegals,” which prompted pushback from Kasky.

“You don’t get to say the word ‘illegals’ anymore,” Kasky said.

“I don’t?” Jennings replied. “Who are you to tell me what I can and can’t? I’ve never met you, brother. I can say whatever I want. They’re illegal aliens, and that’s what the law calls them, illegal aliens. That’s what I’m gonna call them.”

Guest host John Berman gave Kasky the final word, which led to this exchange in which Kasky accused Jennings of having a job that requires him to be “increasingly demented every single week”:

KASKY: Listen, you can’t say ‘illegals’ anymore, because ICE is directly targeting legal citizens of this country JENNINGS: How are you gonna enforce your edict on me, just out of curiosity? KASKY: Listen, I understand– [CROSSTALK] KASKY: I understand that your job is predicated on just getting increasingly more demented every single week, and that the audience comes back to see if perhaps you– BERMAN: Make your point. KASKY: My point is that you’re saying the word ‘illegals,’ but you don’t even really know what’s happening. Or actually, I think you do, and you’re doing this on purpose. JENNINGS: Yes, because I want the law enforced. KASKY: They are not just targeting illegal immigrants. They are targeting natural-born U.S. citizens. JENNINGS: They are not. KASKY: That is a fact. You cannot deny that. I mean, you can on national television. JENNINGS: They are not. KASKY: You deny facts all the time. JENNINGS: They are not. KASKY: And a couple times in this very episode. JENNINGS: I still wanna know how you’re gonna enforce your edict on me.

Berman jumped in and took the show to break.

The Trump administration has said the agents are targeting criminals who are in the U.S. illegally. However, immigrants without criminal histories and U.S. citizens are being arrested. In some cases, agents have raided homes and arrested U.S. citizens without presenting a warrant. In some cases, observers have been arrested after recording agents’ activities. Agents have also violently abducted employees from their workplaces, only to drop them off elsewhere after learning the employees were citizens.

