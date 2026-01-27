CNN’s Brianna Keilar Oddly Claims Economy Was Bad at End of Biden’s Term Because of Covid

Why was the economy in a sluggish state when ex-President Joe Biden’s term ended? CNN’s Brianna Keilar said it was due to the COVID-19 pandemic — which started nearly five years before Biden exited the White House.

Keilar shared her opinion while wrapping up an interview with Heritage Foundation economist Stephen Moore on Tuesday.

Moore pointed to some economic moves President Donald Trump has made — like the tax cuts in his One Big Beautiful Bill — that he likes. Moore also told Keilar that the price of certain items — pork chops, airline tickets, motel rooms — are dropping.

“On average, the [Consumer Price Index] says we’re still too high, but coming down,” Moore said.

A moment later, he said he wasn’t a fan of Trump’s tariffs, but overall, Trump needs some time to be judged on the economy.

“Look, we went up to 9.2% inflation under Biden. It takes a long time to drain that out of the system,” Moore said.

Keilar jumped in and said Biden deserves a break because of COVID.

“Yeah, look, no one is arguing about that. We also saw what unemployment was because of the pandemic,” Keilar said. “We were thrown for quite a loop after the pandemic, weren’t we?”

She ended the segment on that note and went to commercial.

That final comment seemed a bit misguided, considering Biden left the White House in early 2025 and the COVID-19 pandemic closed down the U.S. in March 2020. That was in the final year of Trump’s first term and almost a year before Biden replaced him.

The year-over-year inflation rate was 3% when Biden’s term ended last year; the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics report said the y-o-y inflation rate was 2.7% at the end of December.

President Trump — while speaking to reporters in Iowa on Tuesday — bragged about gas prices dropping nationwide.

Watch above via CNN.

