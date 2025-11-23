Erika Kirk Reveals to Megyn Kelly She Was ‘Praying to God’ She Was Pregnant When Charlie Kirk Was Killed

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk told Megyn Kelly she was “praying to God” she was pregnant when her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed in September.

Kirk made the comment during an interview with Megyn Kelly on Friday, during the final stop of Kelly’s recent tour in Glendale, Arizona. The full interview has not been posted, but a preview of their conversation was shared on The Megyn Kelly Show’s X account on Sunday.

In the clip, Kelly mentioned Kirk’s two young children and said, “You told me this in private — How many kids did you want to have?”

“We wanted to have four,” Kirk said. “And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered.”

“Oh, wow. I thought of that once,” Kelly said. “Whether it was meant to be or whether we’d get news like that.”

“I know,” Kirk said while dabbing her eyes. “I was like, oh, goodness, that was going to be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe. So, now when I see young couples, I tell them, ‘Please, don’t put it off.’ Especially if you’re a young woman. Don’t put it off, you can always have a career, you can always, you know, go back to work. You can never just go back to having children. And they grow so fast and so quickly, but I just, I was praying. Both of us were. We were just excited to just expand our family.”

“Thank God you have the two,” Kelly said. “Thank God.”

“A boy and girl. I know,” Kirk told her.

“One day, they’ll find out. Right now they’re just little loves. But one day they’ll find out that they’re Charlie Kirk’s children and they’ll know what that means,” Kelly said to applause from the audience.

Charlie Kirk was an outspoken right-wing activist and founder of Turning Point USA. He was shot and killed while speaking to students on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem. Police charged 22-year old Tyler Robinson with Kirk’s murder after Robinson turned himself in to authorities.

The memorial service for the slain activist was held at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, and drew the likes of President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, among other MAGA dignitaries.

Watch above.