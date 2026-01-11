Elon Musk’s X Suspends Twitter’s Account

Did Twitter just get DOGE’d?

X on Sunday suspended Twitter’s account in a move that deleted — at least temporarily — the account that sports the social platform’s old name.

Elon Musk famously changed the name from Twitter to X in July 2023, about six months after he bought the app for $44 billion.

Users who looked for the @Twitter handle on Sunday were greeted with a bold notification saying “Account Suspended.” The handle was suspended for violating X’s rules, according to the notification, and a link to the rules was included.

The notification did not mention which rule in particular was broken, and a representative for X did not immediately respond to Mediaite’s request for comment. Musk did not mention the suspension on his personal account, either.

Musk explained the name change in ’23, saying “The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth — like birds tweeting — but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video.”

X has also been a go-to letter for Musk over the years. Musk was the CEO of X.com back in the late ’90s before it was renamed PayPal, and he currently runs two other companies that feature X in the name — SpaceX and xAI. Tesla also has a Model X car.

A bunch of X users seemed to get a kick out of Twitter’s account getting suspended.

X officially suspended @twitter and the news cycle is going crazy pic.twitter.com/iBYCrOvCTE — yozh🌊 (@0xYozh) January 11, 2026

🚨BREAKING: X has suspended @Twitter. Crazy X suspended its former self. pic.twitter.com/jggkBunoED — Just your average MAGA patriot (@ScottBornAgain) January 11, 2026

X has suspended Twitter 😄. The era of twitter has officially ended. pic.twitter.com/ZKKUGgL8hy — Elvis (@iAmElvis0) January 11, 2026

When you are no more useful, even the very close will kick you out. A good lesson in life. Twitter it self was suspended today. RIP pic.twitter.com/46qHvTVvKu — Haayów (@4Xamarpeople) January 11, 2026

You get the idea.

In semi-related news, Musk has rekindled his friendship with President Donald Trump recently. The two were spotted dining earlier this month and Musk said it was a “lovely dinner” with the president and First Lady Melania Trump.

The two initially reunited at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, and Musk attended a dinner honoring Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House in November.

The Washington Post reported Vice President JD Vance played a key role in bringing Musk and Trump back together. And Axios reported in mid-December that Musk had “recently cut big checks to help Republicans win congressional races next year” — a report Musk seemed to confirm on New Year’s Day.