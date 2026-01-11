NBC’s Kristen Welker Asks Tom Homan ‘Is Anyone Who Protests ICE a Domestic Terrorist?’

NBC’s Kristen Welker pressed White House Border Czar Tom Holman on whether the Trump administration considered any American who protests against the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in their city to be a “domestic terrorist.”

Welker’s question on Meet the Press on Sunday comes in the aftermath of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem‘s lightning-fast assertion that Renee Good was a “domestic terrorist” after she was shot and killed by an ICE officer on Wednesday.

“To be clear,” Welker began, “is anyone who protests ICE a domestic terrorist in the eyes of the administration?”

“I can’t say that. You know, It’s a case-by-case basis.,” Homan answered. “If you look up ‘terrorism’ — is there violence, is there threat of violence based on ideology that wants to change the way the government does what we do? Look up the definition of terrorism.”

Their back-and-forth on the topic continued:

WELKER: Was Secretary [Kristi] Noem correct to label her a domestic terrorist, Mr. Homan? HOMAN: Look, I don’t know if Secretary Noem knows what I know. I can tell you was, if you look up the definition of terrorism, it can fall under that definition. WELKER: But you don’t have evidence that she’s a domestic terrorist? HOMAN: I don’t know what the secretary has that I don’t. I’m not going to judge what the secretary says, but if you look up the definition of terrorism, it could certainly fall within that. But I think we’ve all got to agree, there’s no reason for this lady to do what she did. There’s not reason to be there. If you want to protest, protest, but don’t actively impede and interfere and certainly don’t drive a 4,000-pound vehicle toward an officer.

Video from the scene showed Good’s van blocking a Minneapolis street for about four minutes Thursday when she was approached by ICE officers who told her to “get out of the f*cking car.” Goods last words were, “It’s fine, dude, I’m not mad,” before appearing to turn her steering wheel away from the officer and drive off. The ICE officer, Jonathan Ross, fired three bullets into Good, causing her van to careen into a parked car.

“F*cking *itch,” he said, and blamed Good for running into him with her car.

Watch the clip above via NBC News.