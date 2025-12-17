Dramatic CCTV Footage Captures the Moment Nick Reiner is Arrested After Parents’ Murders

Surveillance footage showing the dramatic moment police vehicles surround Nick Reiner as he surrenders to law enforcement following the murders of his parents, director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

The video, taken from a gas station near Exposition Park in Los Angeles, captures Reiner calmly moving through a convenience store in the early hours of Monday morning, about 5 a.m. local time, the day after his parents were found dead in their Brentwood home.

Moments later, as he walks across the street, multiple patrol cars pull up with lights flashing as officers take him into custody. In the footage, Reiner is seen raising his hands as officers approach. He was wearing jeans, a striped black and green sweater, a hat and, a red backpack.

Police say Reiner now faces first-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths of his parents, whose bodies were discovered Sunday afternoon. While authorities have not officially disclosed a cause of death, both victims were reported to have suffered stab wounds.

Los Angeles police confirmed the arrest on Monday, adding that prosecutors have filed special circumstance allegations, including multiple murders and the use of a knife.

Reiner remains in custody without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, though his attorney said he has not yet been medically cleared for a first appearance.

Watch above via ABC7.