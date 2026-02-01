Olivia Dean Speaks Out In Grammy Speech Amid Trump Crackdown — Praises ‘Bravery’ of Immigrants

Best New Artist winner Olivia Dean spoke out and spoke up for immigrants during her acceptance speech, telling the crowd that her immigrant roots make her “a product of bravery!”

The music stars came out to shine on Sunday night at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, during which outrage over the deportation operations across the country spilled over.

At the pre-show, artists like Kehlani lashed out at President Donald Trump and his policy. Gloria Estefan also spoke out against the crackdown. Host Trevor Noah opened the show with a big butt-related dig at Trump and Nikki Minaj.

In a subtler vein, Ms. Dean kept it simple and upbeat when Chappell Roan, last year’s winner, announced her win for the 2026 Best New Artist Grammy Award.

Dean, who reached the top ten last year with her second album “The Art Of Loving,” accepted her award with a short speech that acknowledged her immigrant grandparents — to an eruption of cheers from the crowd.

She added that immigrants “deserve to be celebrated!”:

CHAPELL ROAN: Academy, the Grammy goes to Olivia Dean. (CHEERS AND APPLAUSE) OLIVIA DEAN: Thank you. I never really imagined that I would be up here, let alone nominated, so thank you so much. I just want to say that an artist is really nothing without their team, Emily, my best friend, my manager, we’ve been doing this for ten years. So this is for you too, and my family. And I guess I want to say I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant. I wouldn’t be here… (CHEERS AND APPLAUSE) Yeah, I’m a product of bravery and I think those people deserve to be celebrated! So, yeah, we’re nothing without each other. Thank you so much. I love you, thank you so much. Bye!

Watch above via CBS.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!