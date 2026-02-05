Kid Rock Hypes Up His TPUSA Super Bowl Halftime Gig: A Show for People Who ‘Love America’ and ‘Love Jesus’

Kid Rock said viewers of the Turning Point USA Super Bowl halftime show should “expect the unexpected” when he takes the stage.

The musician is set to headline Turning Point’s All-American Halftime Show on Sunday. It will air at the same time as the Super Bowl Halftime Show starring Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny.

Since the announcement that Bad Bunny would be the Super Bowl’s headlining act, conservatives have criticized the choice by pointing to his previous comments on President Donald Trump. At last Sunday’s Grammy Awards, Bad Bunny also spoke out against ICE’s immigration enforcement in the U.S.

In response to the conservative outcry, Turning Point has organized an alternative show for those not interested in the Spanish-speaking artist. TPUSA’s show will also include Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

In a video posted by Benny Johnson, Kid Rock hinted at what he’ll be bringing to the table Sunday night:

Well, for me, they can expect exactly what they think I will do, and then they can expect a complete 180 — to expect the unexpected:

But I think one thing important that I would like to get out there and say to everyone is that I think I speak for us all at Turning Point, the other artists that are performing, when I say that in no way, shape or form, don’t let the left twist this around. Like, in no way are we approaching this with any hate in our hearts. We’re simply gonna go play some great songs, like I’ve said, for our base, people who love football, love America, love good music, love Jesus. It’s pretty much that simple.

Kid Rock gives an exclusive preview of the TPUSA All-American Halftime Show: "This is a show for people who love football, love America and love Jesus." "Hollywood and costal elites control the entertainment business. A lot of people artists are scared." "This is a David vs.… pic.twitter.com/geBaO8rKSJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 5, 2026

Kid Rock also insisted they were simply providing music fans with another option.

“So, [for] people don’t want to tune into what’s going on there, they want an option,” he said. “I mean, what’s the difference than this? What’s different than the Puppy Bowl or the Lingerie Bowl, except it’s gonna be a lot more entertaining, I would say.”

It’s unknown just how many people will tune in to Turning Point’s show, but prominent conservatives have vowed to boycott the NFL’s. Samaritan’s Purse CEO Franklin Graham claimed on X/Twitter that he’d be watching the former — complaining that the NFL show has been “pushing moral boundries.”

Like most Americans, I’ve enjoyed watching the Super Bowl. But the halftime shows began pushing moral boundaries and have become more and more sexualized. This year, they’re having Bad Bunny perform. The @NFL leadership is pushing this sexualized agenda. Thank you, @TPUSA and… — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) February 5, 2026

Unfortunately for Kid Rock, this increased spotlight has brought some of his more controversial lyrics back to the forefront of online discussion. Many have reposted lyrics from his 2001 song “Cool, Daddy Cool,” in which he sang about liking underage girls despite it qualifying as statutory rape.

