One of SNL’s most storied alums returned to Studio 8H on Saturday — where she delivered a rollicking send-up of Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a 13-minute, swing-for-the-fences cold open to kick off their 50th season, Saturday Night Live went back and forth between rallies for Harris and former President Donald Trump. Rudolph, as Harris, walked out to uproarious applause.

“Well, well, well!” Rudolph deadpanned. “Look who fell out of that coconut tree!”

After announcing “your fun aunt has returned,” Rudolph took a dig at Harris over her campaign’s perceived lack of policy specifics.

“My campaign is like the Sabrina Carpenter song espresso,” she said. “The lyrics are vague, but the vibe slaps.”

Comedian Jim Gaffigan then dropped in to portray vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, while another former SNL star — Andy Samberg — made a cameo as Doug Emhoff.

“‘Tis I, Doug… the second gentle mensch,” Samberg quipped.

From there, it was off to a Trump rally — where SNL regular James Austin Johnson returned as Donald Trump, and swiped at the recent trend of crowds leaving Trump’s rallies early.

“Where the hell is everyone going?” Johnson said. “Where are you going? I see you trying to leave, but the doors are locked.”

Johnson/Trump delivered his speech behind bulletproof glass — as SNL’s did indeed comment on the two assassination attempted against the former president over the summer, while also making light of Trump questioning Harris’s racial identity.

“We love my rallies. Except when someone does a bing bong, bing bing bing right at me,” Trump said. “You know, that happened because of the rhetoric of the radical left. They say that me blaming the Democrats for inciting violence is the pot calling the kettle black. But frankly, I didn’t know the kettle was black until very recently. I thought the kettle was Indian, but then it decided to turn black.”

Watch above, via NBC.