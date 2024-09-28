Trump Says Harris Committed ‘High Crimes and Misdemeanors’ as VP, Floats Impeachment

Former President Donald Trump accused Vice President Kamala Harris of “high crimes and misdemeanors” during a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Saturday evening.

The former president was addressing a crowd of supporters in the city of Prairie du Chien when he spoke at length about immigration. He claimed that if he or any other Republican had allowed immigration levels seen under the Biden administration, impeachment would be a certainty.

Trump specifically blamed Harris for reporting from ICE on Friday that tens of thousands of foreign nationals who are in the country were let in despite homicide and sex crime convictions. While addressing the report, Trump accused Harris of an impeachable offense. Trump said:

That’s over 647,572 migrant criminals who Kamala set loose to rape, pillage, thieve, plunder, and kill the people of the United States of America. And they’re not going to change. They’re only going to get worse. They’re only going to get worse. And our law enforcement system, we have the greatest in the world, but our people are told not to do their jobs. You know, we don’t want you to do anything. And they come from tough systems. They’re going to love our system. Kamala is mentally impaired. If a Republican did what she did. If a Republican did what she did, that Republican would be impeached and removed from office. And rightfully so for high crimes and misdemeanors. That would be high crimes and misdemeanors. Think of it, 13,099 murderers. Convicted of murder, not like convicted of murder. Some of the worst murderers you’ve ever seen. They’re all in our country now, every one of them. And I’ve been saying this for three years, and the fake news has been saying, “Well, you don’t know that.” Well, now we know it. They’ve never released a list like this. Not just on this. They’ve never done it over the years, they’ve never done it.

Watch above via Newsmax TV.