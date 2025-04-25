Rainn Wilson Lashes Out After Becoming ‘Hero of the MAGA’ for Challenging MSNBC Host

The Office star Rainn Wilson lashed out at “right-wing” media after he was “lauded” for challenging MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle on the “left-leaning” media’s coverage of former President Joe Biden.

“I guarantee this post won’t make to [Fox News]. Recently I was LAUDED by the Right-wing Pravda Billionaire-funded News-o-sphere for mildly pressing the brilliant MSNBC journalist and economist [Stephanie Ruhle] about the left-leaning media for not challenging many narratives from the previous administration and Democratic Party talking points. All of a sudden I’m a hero of the MAGA set,” Wilson wrote Friday on Instagram, noting that the same day he received an award for his climate activism.

In a recent episode of the Soul Boom podcast, Wilson pushed back on Ruhle after she blamed President Donald Trump and close ally Elon Musk for the media losing the public’s faith.

“Left-leaning news media organizations — were kind of like, ‘La la la la, everything’s fine. Look, the economy is great, la la la, immigration’s not that much of a problem,’ and really being Cleopatra, queen of denial,” Wilson told Ruhle.

Wilson claimed the clip was “out of context” and used to boost a “convenient narrative.”

“This tiny clip, pulled out of context, is used to boost a convenient narrative by the right-wing press while allowing them to ignore their own obvious bias and outrage propaganda disguised as news,” he wrote.

Wilson accused the media of pushing a “toxic two-party system and slobberingly nod along to its twin, distrust-sewing narratives.” The actor was responding to a story on Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld applauding him for his interview.

“We are one country, not two,” the actor wrote. “We must work, like Jesus Christ Himself modeled, toward unity, peace and understanding. Service. The media has an important role to play in this. Start a movement – a new narrative: shed the labels of Red and Blue, MAGA and Libtard, and seek to move toward a just and loving future for our descendants.”