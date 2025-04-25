Top Senate Republican Warns Putin is ‘Playing America as a Patsy’

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) called on Friday for President Donald Trump to “put the toughest of sanctions” on Russia and warned Vladimir Putin is playing “America as a patsy.”

“IVE SEEN ENOUGH KILLING OF INNOCENT UKRAINIAN women + children. President Trump pls put the toughest of sanctions on Putin. U ought to c from clear evidence that he is playing America as a patsy,” Grassley wrote on X. Grassley, the chair of the Judiciary Committee and president pro tempore of the Senate, made his statement following Russia’s deadly missile and drone strike on Kyiv, which killed 12 and left over 90 injured.

On Thursday, Trump posted to his Truth Social platform, saying, “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!”

The president was also pressed in the Oval Office as to what concessions he believes Putin is willing to give up to achieve peace. “Mr. President, about the peace proposal that you put on the table. It’s a 30-day ceasefire proposal. Your national security team presented it to both Ukraine and Russia. Two months ago, Ukraine agreed to that ceasefire proposal immediately. Russia has not. And my question is, is Russia the obstacle to peace based upon that, just getting to that 30-day ceasefire?” asked Gray TV’s veteran White House correspondent Jon Decker.

“I don’t think so. I think that they both want peace right now. They’re ready to do something. We’ll see what happens. Complicated. Very complicated. But I think they are both very much looking to make a deal,” Trump replied.

Decker later asked, “What concessions, Mr. President, and to your national security team, what concession has Russia offered up thus far to get to the point where you’re closer to peace?”

“Stopping the war, stopping taking the whole country, pretty big concession,” Trump replied.