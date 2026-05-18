‘I Don’t Give a Flying F*ck’: Far-Left Activists Say Murdered CEO’s Sons ‘Are Better Off Without Him’ at Luigi Mangione Hearing

Two women wearing press credentials at Luigi Mangione’s court hearing in New York City on Monday praised the alleged killer, with one of them saying the kids of murdered Unitedhealthcare CEO Brian Thompson are “better off without him.”

The woman named Lena Weissbrot continued, saying, “They need to learn to not be like their dad,” before sarcastically saying they should enjoy his “blood money.”

Her response was captured by New York Daily News courts reporter Molly Crane-Newman, who posted multiple videos on X of Weissbrot and another woman named Ashley Rojas wearing their press passes while they made it clear they love Mangione and hate the man he allegedly shot to death.

“I’m standing on business, f*ck Brian Thompson. I don’t give a flying f*ck he died,” Rojas said directly into Crane-Newman’s camera.

“I liked it,” Weissbrot chimed in about the killing.

Rojas continued, saying “millions of Americans” suffer because of healthcare executives like Thompson, who she said engaged in “mass social murder.” Weissbrot said Thompson was responsible for more deaths than Osama bin Laden, but found it odd that his death was not celebrated in the same way as the terrorist mastermind of the 9/11 attacks.

“I’m saying fuck Brian Thompson. I don’t give a flying fuck he died,” says Ashley Rojas, wearing her press badge provided by @NYCMayorsOffice. Lena Weissbrot adds that Thompson’s teenage sons “are better off without him” and should “enjoy the blood money.” pic.twitter.com/uQnHIHoC0x — Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) May 18, 2026

Weissbrot writes for a website called The Bicoastal Beat. Her most recent stories are on the May Day protest march in Los Angeles earlier this month, and an “on the ground” report from the NYC “No Kings” protest in March. Her work in the video game world has been covered by sites like Kotaku and HuffPo.

Both women told Crane-Newman that they were reporting on the story, not just there as fans. It’s unclear who Rojas — who was wearing a pin of Mangione looking like a Catholic saint — reports for, but she said her work is important because the “legacy media” has an “agenda against Luigi Mangione and his supporters.” Rojas said she has been upset with the “suppression” of details about the case, and pointed to an illegal cavity search being done on the suspected killer.

“And let’s be honest, most average Americans support him,” Weissbrot added. “We’re fed up with being exploited and treated like cattle.”

As Mediaite’s Jennifer Bowers Bahney reported on Monday morning, a federal judge in the murder trial ruled that a gun and notebook allegedly linking Mangione to the killing of Thompson can be shown to the jury; Mangione’s defense had argued the items were illegally seized because the cops had not obtained a search warrant. Mangione has pleaded not guilty to both federal and state murder charges.

Watch above via X.

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