‘Swampiest Thing I Can Possibly Imagine!’ Alyssa Farah Griffin Blasts Trump Over $1.7 Billion Slush Fund for Allies

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin called President Donald Trump’s creation of a $1.7 billion taxpayer bankrolled slush fund for his allies who have been targets of “government weaponization,” as something right out of the D.C. swamp that he promised to drain.

“This is so extraordinary, that he ran on draining the swamp, and this is the swampiest thing I can possibly imagine — is a slush fund for your allies!” Griffin said on Monday’s show.

Trump settled his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS on Monday in exchange for the fund for January 6 rioters and others who claim they were targeted. Trump had sued the IRS for leaking his tax return information to the press during his first administration.

“If we’re going to talk about people who the government has been weaponized against them, what about the fact that they pardoned violent criminals who attacked cops and scaled the Capitol walls — all the victims of January 6th probably feel a little bit like this is weaponized,” said Sara Haines.

“Seventy-one percent of immigrants detained by ICE with no criminal conviction — they probably feel like it. The federal employees who did not get paid during two historical shutdowns — they probably feel like it was weaponized a bit. The federal employees who were fired under DOGE. The Epstein survivors. And last, but certainly not least, Black Americans who talk about reparations, but we’re going do do reparations for January 6th?” Haines said.

“What really bothers me in addition to all of this is that this is coming on top of the 30-plus billion that he’s spending on the Iran war,” Ana Navarro said.

“The $1.5 billion that’s being requested to build his ballroom. The millions of dollars — hundreds of millions of dollars — for his Trump arch. The half-a-billion dollars to retrofit the jet from Qatar. The $15 million to paint the reflecting pool, while Americans can’t afford gas, healthcare, food, groceries and this — and now we’re going to put — enough, man! Enough with the grift and with the corruption!” Navarro exclaimed.

Watch the clip above via ABC’s The View.

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