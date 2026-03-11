Piers Morgan Asks Mehdi Hasan 7 Times If He’s Happy Ali Khamenei Is Not Ruling Iran in Wild Exchange

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Maybe the eighth time would have been the charm?

Piers Morgan asked his guest Mehdi Hasan seven times on Wednesday whether or not he was happy that recently-eliminated Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is no longer running Iran, but the Zeteo founder said the “weird gotcha question” was not so easy to answer.

“No Piers, it’s not as simple as that!” Hasan said at one point.

Hasan argued it was a complex issue, considering Khamenei was a “spiritual ruler” as well as a political leader.

“To kill him, to assassinate him on Day 1 of the war, will have insane consequences,” Hasan said, before saying there will likely be “blowback” for killing Khamenei in such a “blasé” way.

“I didn’t ask you if you supported killing him, I just said are you pleased he’s no longer ruling the country,” Morgan told him at one point in the back-and-forth. “Sounds like you are, but you are just very reluctant to use the word ‘yes.'”

Hasan said that is because he needed to “think through the consequences” of his answer. He branded Operation Epic Fury a strategic “disaster” because Khamenei’s son was named his successor. And Hasan said it was up to the Iranian people to decide their fate at any rate — not Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or President Donald Trump.

He added:

“It wrong to kill [Khamenei], it was illegal to kill him, it will have disastrous effects for the region, it’s mad to take out a head of state and a spiritual leader, and it’s even madder when you replace him with his son who is quote un quote ‘worse’ than him both for Iran and for U.S. and Israeli interests.”

Still, Morgan could not get an answer to his initial question.

Hasan tried to flip it around on him at one point, asking “Are you pleased that Saddam Hussein is not ruling Iraq?

“Yeah,” Morgan said matter-of-factly.

Watch above via YouTube.

