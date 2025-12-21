‘You Don’t Have to Apologize for Being White Anymore!’ JD Vance Declares Trump Killed DEI

Vice President JD Vance declared one of President Donald Trump’s big wins since returning to office has been gutting federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) laws that discriminated against white and Asian Americans.

Vance made the comment during a speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday. The vice president said DEI is antithetical to American values and a meritocratic society — which made it an easy target for the second Trump Administration.

“We don’t treat anybody different because of their race or their sex,” Vance told the crowd. “So we have relegated DEI to the dustbin of history, which is exactly where it belongs.”

That comment drew a big roar from the crowd.

Vance continued:

In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore. And if you’re an Asian, you don’t have to talk around your skin color when you’re applying for college. Because we judge people based on who they are, not on ethnicity and things they can’t control. We don’t persecute you for being male, for being straight, for being gay, for being anything. The only thing that we demand is that you be a great American patriot. And if you’re that. you’re very much on our team.

Those comments were also well-received by the arena. His remark on white men comes a few days after a viral Compact article reported a number of professional fields had “gatekeepers [who] promised extra consideration to anyone who wasn’t a white man.”

Vance pointed to a number of accomplishments he said the Trump Administration has had in less than a year, including shutting down the southern border. He said it is imperative that the crowd continue to support the “America First Party” — echoing Donald Trump Jr., who earlier in the day said the Republican Party was no longer a thing.

He also slammed several Democratic leaders, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris. Vance also quipped Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) had supported a fellow Somali to be the “mayor of Mogadishu — wait, I mean, Minneapolis. A little Freudian slip there.”

Watch above, via Fox News.