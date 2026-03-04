Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) could not contain his disgust with a Code Pink protester who confronted him about President Donald Trump launching military strikes against Iran, with the lawmaker scoffing “How could you be this stupid?” after the woman said Iran was “not doing anything” to hurt America.

The contentious exchange happened on Tuesday as Scott was walking from one office to another.

“Can you tell me why the us is in a war with Iran?” the woman asked. She was decked out in a pink t-shirt that read “Peace With Iran,” which she was wearing over another pink turtle neck.

“Because they are building missiles and wanted to kill all of us,” Scott told her.

She replied that “U.S. intelligence” said Iran was “no threat” to the country.

Scott said that was bogus and asked whether she ever followed the news. He said Iran’s theocratic regime had been working on building its nuclear program and riled up supporters with its “Death to America” rally cry.

The woman said that was “just a slogan” and that just because they said it didn’t mean they were actually going to do anything.

“Oh, so people that are building weapons and say they want to destroy America — and we shouldn’t take them seriously? How dumb are you? How dumb are you?” Scott fired back.

He then asked, “You think that it’s okay for people to say they want to destroy us and it’s okay, we should just ignore that?”

“Aas long as they’re not doing anything,” she told him.

“How can you be this stupid?” he asked. “How can you be this stupid?”

Things ended there as Scott walked behind closed doors. “My God, he’s so awful!” the woman said into the camera afterwards.

Their heated back-and-forth was captured by a TikTok user and reposted by Scott on Wednesday.

Show me a @codepink protestor, and I’ll show you someone who hates America, loves our enemies and denies reality. @medeabenjamin, I know how upset you are about the death of your dear leader, the Ayatollah, but I’m not sorry for your loss. I try to be a nice person to… pic.twitter.com/9aNbbDeAZU — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 3, 2026

If you are unfamiliar with Code Pink, the organization describes itself on its website as “feminist grassroots organization working to end U.S. warfare and imperialism, support peace and human rights initiatives, and redirect resources into healthcare, education, green jobs and other life-affirming programs.”

Their argument comes a few days after joint U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of other leaders from Iran’s theocratic regime. Several other leaders were eliminated on Tuesday by an Israeli strike when they met to select the ayatollah’s successor.

Watch above.

