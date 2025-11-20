Epstein’s Brother: Trump Called Jeffrey Post-2016 Victory — Despite Prez Insisting They Hadn’t Talked in ’15 Years’

President Donald Trump called Jeffrey Epstein to celebrate his 2016 presidential election victory, the disgraced financier’s brother told CNN Wednesday, despite the president’s 2019 denials that the pair hadn’t spoken in “15 years.”

Calling in to speak with host Erin Burnett, Mark Epstein claimed that his brother had told him about the call, during which the president was “surprised he won.”

After Mark Epstein told Burnett that Jeffrey had claimed “on tape” that he “stopped hanging out with Trump” after he came to see him as a “crook,” the host rolled back tape of comments made by the president to the press just days after Epstein’s arrest on federal charges, on July 12, 2019.

In the clip, Trump said: “I haven’t spoken to him in probably 15 years or more. I wasn’t a big fan of Jeffrey Epstein, that I can tell you.” The president then denied knowledge of Epstein’s crimes before adding: “I haven’t spoken to him in many, many years.”

Rounding on the clip, Burnett followed: “That was in 2019. But you say your brother talked to you about a conversation he had very close to this time, in 2016 with Trump?”

Mark Epstein replied: “Yeah. After the election, I usually speak to Jeffrey regularly, and in one of the calls he spoke, Jeffrey told me that Trump, it was after the election that Trump called him and it was sort of like, ‘Can you believe this?’ Because nobody believed Trump was going to win. Trump was sort of surprised himself that he won. So Jeffrey said he called him like you know, ‘Could you believe this’-type of a phone call? You know?

“So Trump called your brother?” the host pressed.

“Yes. That’s what Jeffrey told me, yes,” Mark Epstein replied.

