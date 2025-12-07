Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Trump ‘Directly Fueled’ Death Threats Against Her Family By Branding Her a ‘Traitor’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed President Donald Trump “directly fueled” death threats against her family — and specifically, one of her two sons — after he branded the lawmaker a “traitor.”

Greene made the bold accusation during an interview on 60 Minutes on Sunday night. Correspondent Lesley Stahl noted Trump and MTG were closely tied until recently, when their relationship “soured,” after Greene criticized his handling of files tied to dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

The lawmaker, soon after Trump labeled her a turncoat in November, announced she would be resigning from Congress in early 2026.

“You decided not to stay and fight. You decided to give in,” Stahl said to her on Sunday.

“After President Trump called me a traitor, I got a pipe bomb threat on my house. And then I got several direct death threats on my son,” Greene said.

“You say the president put your life in danger,” Stahl continued. “You blame him, you say he fueled a ‘hotbed of threats’ against me, and that you blame him for the threats against your son.”

“The subject line for the direct death threats against my son was his words — Marjorie Traitor Greene. Those are death threats directly fueled by President Trump.”

Greene did not mention which son it was — she has two sons, one who is 22-years-old and another who is 26, as well as a 27-year-old daughter.

She said she told Trump and Vice President JD Vance about it; Vance said he would look into the matter, while Trump said something that “wasn’t very nice.” Greene added a moment later, after Stahl pressed her for details, that what Trump said was “extremely unkind.”

CBS then ran a clip of Trump scoffing at the idea MTG’s life is in danger. “Frankly, I don’t think anybody cares about her,” Trump told reporters.

