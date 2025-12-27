Tucker Carlson is facing backlash from conservative critics after he said he feels “sorry” for people who view “radical Islam” as a bigger threat than OnlyFans and more.

In a Friday interview with The American Conservative, Carlson was asked about a Turning Point USA poll out of the recent AmericaFest — where Carlson spoke — that showed respondents believe “radical Islam” is the biggest threat to the United States.

Carlson claimed he doesn’t know “anyone in the United States in the last 24 years who’s been killed by radical Islam.”

I believe in measuring reality a little more empirically. And I don’t know anyone in the United States in the last 24 years who’s been killed by radical Islam. I do know a lot of people who have killed themselves. I know people who’ve died of drug ODs, more than a few. I know people who can’t get jobs. None of the boys in my daughter’s class can get jobs, none of those white boys can get jobs. They’re being destroyed by Adderall and video games and porn.

There have actually been a number of politically-motivated instances of violence tied to radical Islamism since September 11, 2001, as some critics were quick to point out on social media.

Carlson claimed platforms like OnlyFans are a greater threat to Americans.

I see millions of Americans being destroyed, and none of it is at the hands of radical Islam. Is radical Islam more dangerous than OnlyFans? It’s not even close. Turning some huge percentage of American women into prostitutes. That’s not radical Islam doing that, actually. So anyone who believes that lie, I feel sorry for. But it doesn’t reflect the lived reality of anyone I’ve ever met in the United States. And I observe this for a living. It doesn’t mean I’m right, but it means I’m not a casual observer. I’m a close observer because that’s my job. And I just think that that’s insane.

Carlson, who recently revealed he’s buying a home in Qatar, has been facing backlash from fellow conservatives like Ben Shapiro who have condemned him as a conspiracy theorist. His latest comments on “radical Islam” only brought out more criticism on the right for the former Fox News host.

“We’re like 3 months away from Tucker Carlson telling everyone you’re a warmonger neocon if you don’t convert to Islam,” Meghan McCain wrote on X on Saturday morning.

Carlson claimed that the threat of “radical Islam” is overblown to more closely tie the fates of the United States and Israel.

“If you’ve convinced a bunch of kids who literally can’t get jobs and buy houses or find wives or husbands, whose parents are divorced, who are posting on OnlyFans, who are playing video games all day, if you convince them that radical Islam was their number one problem then you are the most effective propagandist in history,” he said.