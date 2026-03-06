Mark Levin Insists Iran War Is Actually ‘A Peace Mission’

Fox News host Mark Levin alleged that the U.S. is engaged in “a peace mission” in which it has bombed more than 3,000 targets in Iran in less than a week, according to the Department of Defense.

The U.S. and Israel commenced airstrikes on Iran last Saturday, during which Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed, along with dozens of top officials. More than 1,000 Iranians have been killed, including more than 175 people – mostly young girls – in an airstrike on a girls’ elementary school. U.S. officials reportedly believe the American military was responsible for those killings.

In response, Iran has bombed several U.S. allies, including Kuwait, where the Iranians hit a U.S. military installation, killing six American service members.

President Donald Trump has said the bombing campaign could last for at least a month and is reportedly considering deploying U.S. soldiers to Iran.

Appearing on Friday’s Hannity on Fox News, Levin accused Democrats of trying to “sabotage” the military, which he claimed – with a straight face – is engaged in “a peace mission.”

Levin said:

First of all, I would ask the Democrats a question. If you had your way today, you would cut this whole war off right now. You would say, “Surrender. Get out.” They would redevelop everything that they’re developing right now because that’s what they tried to do the other day and they failed by a few votes. The American people need to understand the Democrat party is trying to sabotage the United States military, the commander-in-chief in the middle of a military operation, what they I call a peace operation because that’s what it is. Peace through strength. This is peace through strength. This is a peace mission That’s number one, number two, they’re giving aid and comfort to the enemy.

Levin went on to call Democrats “the enemy within” and claimed that “the American people don’t like” the Democrats’ opposition to the war.8

A PBS News/Marist poll released on Friday shows that 56% of Americans oppose U.S. military action in Iran.

Hours before the U.S. began bombing Iran last week, Levin was on Hannity and told Trump to end negotiations with the country.

“There’s a time for negotiation, there is a time for diplomacy, and I think the president has demonstrated he’s bent over backwards that that time does not last forever, that that time is up!” he said last Friday.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!