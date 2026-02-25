‘Mexico Needs Jews!’ Adam Carolla’s Plan to ‘Fix’ Mexico Is to Move All Israelis to Baja

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Adam Carolla has a bold plan to “fix” Mexico — move all Israelis to Baja, California.

The veteran comic and podcaster explained why on his podcast on Tuesday, a few days after a major drug cartel sent terrified tourists scrambling for safety after kingpin Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes was killed.

Carolla said Baja is one of the most “breathtaking” places on earth, where the “ocean meets the desert.” But there is just one problem: Mexico’s government is incompetent and overpowered by the drug bosses.

“The solution for Mexico, what will fix Mexico permanently… Mexico is not fixable because it’s 100% Mexico and that’s not good. It needs an influx of something else,” Carolla said. “And Israel will never be fixed because it’s surrounded by terrorists who are anti-Semitic and want all the Jews to die.”

He continued a moment later, “Mexico needs Jews!… There’s no country that needs Jews like Mexico. Mexico is so short on Jews and lousy with Mexicans, and that’s the problem.”

His guest, conservative radio host Elisha Krauss, was intrigued.

“Interesting,” Krauss said. She quipped a moment later that Carolla was proposing a “reverse aliyah.”

Carolla continued with his tongue-in-cheek plan — or at least he seemed to be joking. He said it would be a win-win move for everyone involved because Israelis “live in a giant ashtray filled with homicidal people that want [them] dead.” And Mexico could use their help, he argued.

“Listen, give Israel — give it to all of your homicidal neighbors, they’ll turn it into a sh*thole in 10 seconds. And you guys move to Baja and take over Baja,” he said. “Baja will now have the greatest resorts, and in general, whether it’s governance or whatever it is, you guys need Jews in Mexico.”

For those wondering, Mexico has about 40,000 Jews and a population of 130 million — meaning Jews account for 0.03% of the country. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is a member of that sliver, for what it’s worth.

Carolla said that if Mexico can increase that slice exponentially with a mass influx of Israelis, it would be a major boost to America’s southern neighbor.

“If you did a pilgrimage of Jews to Baja, California, and let ’em take over and start setting up businesses and start getting infrastructure and government and all that, then Mexico would be a utopia in about 20 years,” he said.

Watch via The Adam Carolla Show on YouTube above.

