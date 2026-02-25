‘Pushing a Car Uphill’: Fox Anchor Bluntly Tells JD Vance the Economy Might ‘Clip’ Trump Admin

Fox News’ Bill Hemmer bluntly told Vice President JD Vance that the economy might be the issue to “clip” the current administration while running through some rough polling numbers.

On Wednesday’s America’s Newsroom, Vance joined Hemmer to discuss President Donald Trump’s Tuesday night State of the Union address. During the interview, Hemmer pulled out polling from multiple outlets, including Fox, showing a majority disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy as they continue battling inflation and looming questions remain about the president’s tariffs.

In a Fox News poll conducted in January, 40% said they approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, while 59% disapproved. A Wall Street Journal survey from the same month found 45% approval and 54% disapproval. A Washington Post poll taken in February, meanwhile, showed 41% approval for the economy and 57% disapproval.

Hemmer noted that the economy is the “issue that might clip” the administration headed into midterm elections.

“It seems like you’re pushing a car uphill and you’ve got nine months to turn it around. You know Democrats are juiced. They are ready to vote tomorrow. Do you have enough runway to get this economy where it needs to be before November?” he asked the vice president.

Vance acknowledged that it does feel like pushing a “car uphill,” but he placed blame on former President Joe Biden, just as the current president did in his Tuesday speech.

“Well, Bill, in some ways we are pushing a car uphill. The Biden administration left us such a disaster of economy. Highest peacetime debt. Skyrocketing inflation,” Vance said.

He continued by insisting that “we’re about to get over the hump” and arguing the economy will soon see a boom in factory and manufacturing jobs.

Vance said:

We’re absolutely pushing that car uphill, but here is the good news, Bill. I think we’re about to get over the hump. I think the tax season is around the corner. A lot of Americans, because of no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on social security, are about to get a massive tax refund. We’ve seen massive trillions and trillions of dollars coming into our country to build new factories. Those construction jobs are starting to hit the economy. Then the manufacturing jobs, once those factories are built those jobs will hit the economy too. So I think we’ve got a lot of momentum here. the president said we inherited a mess.

Watch above via Fox News.

