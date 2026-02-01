Grammy Crowd Disses Trump Pal Nikki Minaj — Cheer When Host Says She’s ‘Not Here!’

Rap superstar and proud Trump supporter Nikki Minaj got dissed by the crowd at the Grammy Awards, which began hooting and cheering when host Trevor Noah announced that the star “is not here!”

The music stars came out to shine Sunday night at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, during which outrage over the deportation operations across the country spilled over.

At the pre-show, artists like Kehlani lashed out at Trump and his policy. Gloria Estefan also spoke out against the crackdown.

Noah opened the show by name-checking the galaxy of luminaries in attendance. When he got to Minaj, a raucous cheer went up at her absence. The comic then twisted the knife with a dig at President Donald Trump, delivered in his very best Trump impression:

TREVOR NOAH: You can’t believe it. This is what Billy Eilish and Phineas, the most talented siblings in the world are here people. Every other parent is like, what are my kids doing? Nothing with their lives. We got John Legend in the house. Oh man, every single person here, John Legend, Billy Eillish, Phineass–. Nicki Minaj is not here! She is not here. (MASSIVE CHEER) Um she is she is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues actually. TREVOR NOAH – (DONALD TRUMP VOICE): Nikki, I have the biggest ass! I have it. Everybody’s saying it, Nikki. I know they say it’s you, but it’s me. Wap, wap, whap, look at it, look it, baby! TREVOR NOAH: Jennifer Hudson is in the house. A man who looks exactly like Jeff Goldblum? Damn, have you ever been told that? That guy looks exactly Jeff Goldlum. Look at everybody

Minaj visited the White House this week, where she was gifted a prop version of President Donald Trump’s “Gold Card.”

Watch above via CBS.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!