‘A Dangerous Line’: The ADL Torches Megyn Kelly for Blaming Anti-Semitism on Jews

The Anti-Defamation League condemned SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly on Tuesday over comments she made during a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

Reflecting on her feud with The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro and CBS News’ Bari Weiss over her continued defenses of Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson, both of whom have promoted various anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and tropes in recent years, Kelly reportedly “argued that figures like Shapiro and Weiss are actually fueling the rise of antisemitism through their attempts to censor criticism of Israel.”

“They are making antisemites,” she asserted. “Tucker is not making antisemites. They are.”

The ADL contested both the truth and morality of her comments.

“Megyn Kelly’s recent comments cross a dangerous line. Accusing Jews of ‘making antisemites’ blames Jewish people for the hate directed against them—a classic victim-blaming trope,” the organization argued in a post on X.

“This accusation also in no way excuses the rhetoric of Tucker Carlson who has been spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories for years and as recently as this past weekend,” it continued in a reference to Carlson’s comments about the USS Liberty, an American naval ship that was mistakenly attacked by Israeli forces in 1967. “Moreover, calling Ben Shapiro ‘Israel first’ invokes the age-old antisemitic dual loyalty trope that has fueled persecution and hatred against Jews for centuries. ADL has documented time and again how this kind of rhetoric from public figures helps normalize antisemitism and may even endanger Jewish communities. It must stop now.”

Owens has repeatedly suggested that the Israeli government might be behind the assassination of Charlie Kirk earlier this year, and recently urged her audience to read The Talmudic Jew, a wildly anti-Semitic text alleging that Jews were behind both the trans-Atlantic slave trade and the stirring up of racial tensions between black and white people.

For his part, Carlson has promoted Holocaust revisionism, hosted Nick Fuentes for a chummy chat, and even winked at the idea that the Jews killed both Kirk and Jesus Christ at the former’s memorial service.