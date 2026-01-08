Colbert Cancels Cold Open to Address Trump ICE Agent’s ‘Shocking’ Killing of Renee Good

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Late-night host Stephen Colbert canceled his cold open to somberly address the “shocking” killing of Renee Good by an ICE agent on Wednesday, and to support officials who spoke out against President Donald Trump.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed Ms. Good in Minneapolis during a hotly disputed incident that was caught on camera.

Trump Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem rushed to label the 37-year-old Good a “domestic terrorist” whose killing was justified, and Trump himself attacked the woman.

But video and police statements contradicted their version of events.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D-MN) immediately called BS on the government’s narrative, and Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) similarly lashed out at Trump and Noem in the aftermath of the shooting.

On Thursday night’s edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host greeted viewers by explaining why there would be no comedic opening and endorsing Walz’s remarks slamming Trump and Noem:

STEPHEN COLBERT: We have a comedy show for you tonight, and normally we start these shows with a cold open, but sometimes we don’t do that. Especially if there’s been a shocking tragedy. And there’s been another. This morning in Minneapolis, a 37-year-old woman was shot and killed by an ICE agent in front of her neighbors. Homeland Security Secretary Noem claimed the slain woman committed an act of domestic terrorism and says the agent acted in self-defense. The mayor of Minneapolis watched the videotape of the killing and said that claim is, and I quote, “Bullsh*t.”. I think Governor Walz expressed it well. GOV. TIM WALZ (D-MN): What we’re seeing is the consequences of governance designed to generate fear, headlines, and conflict. Donald Trump and his administration may not care much about Minnesota. That’s been pretty evident. But we love this state. We won’t let them tear us apart. We’ll not turn against each other. To Americans, I ask you this. Please stand with Minneapolis. From here on, I have a very simple message. We do not need any further help from the federal government. To Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, you’ve done enough!

