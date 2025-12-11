Dem Mark Kelly Feels ‘Really Bad’ for Trump Rally Fans Who Will Get ‘Fleeced’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) — whom President Donald Trump and his administration have targeted by name — said he feels “really bad” for the Trump fans who showed up at his rally this week but stand to be “fleeced” by Trump and his family.

Kelly is the subject of an investigation for participating in a video in which he and group of Democrats — all military veterans — reminded servicemembers and intelligence officers “You can refuse illegal orders.”

On Wednesday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show, Kelly tore into Trump over the issue, calling him “ignorant” of the Constitution and accusing him of caring only about “fleec(ing)” Americans like the ones who attended his rally this week:

JIM ACOSTA: We’re getting to a place in this country where you just can’t say what you want to say about the president of the United States. That just doesn’t sound like America to me. SEN. MARK KELLY (D-AZ): It’s unconstitutional. Yeah. I don’t think Donald Trump has read the Constitution. I think he’s ignorant to it. He’s ignorant to a lot. I don’t think he understands that this is the foundation of our democracy. I don’t think he understands what it is to be a an American. I mean, nobody in his family has ever served in our military. I mean, you go back generations. I mean, my family, four generations. I mean, as far back as we can figure out somebody has served in the US military. You know, my brother and I, my twin brother, my dad served in the Army, I have a grandfather that served in the Navy, I have a great-grandfather that served in the United States Navy. Donald Trump, nothing. I mean, all this guy cares about is figuring out how he can fleece the American people out of their money. Including his supporters. I feel really bad for those folks. Those folks that showed up at that rally, you know, last night that are, you know, signing up for a Trump phones that they’ll never get, that buy his meme coin, and then you know, Don Jr. does a rug pull and they lose their retirement savings. I mean, it is, you know, this president’s presidency has been a travesty for this country.

Watch above via The Jim Acosta Show.