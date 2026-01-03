‘Absolutely Laughable’: Rubio’s Justification For Venezuela Attack Panned By Pundits
Secretary of State Marco Rubio sparked a wave of scorn and mockery on Saturday with his justification for the U.S. military incursion into Venezuela hours earlier, which resulted in the arrest of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.
Republican Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) posted to social media on Saturday that he just got off the phone with Rubio, who “informed me that Nicolás Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant.”
“This action likely falls within the president’s inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack,” Lee added.
Lee posted in the early hours of Saturday morning as the bombing campaign began over Caracas, “I look forward to learning what, if anything, might constitutionally justify this action in the absence of a declaration of war or authorization for the use of military force.”
While Lee appeared to be satisfied with Rubio’s explanation, many journalists, foreign correspondents, and other observers were far less than impressed.
The Economist’s defense editor, Shashank Joshi, shared Rubio’s comment and called it “Absolutely laughable.”
The Washington Post’s Josh Rogin, added, “The United States has just kidnapped a foreign head of state and bombed a foreign capital using the justification of protecting U.S. personnel from an “actual or imminent attack” according to Senator Lee. Make no mistake, President Trump just committed an act of war against Venezuela.”
Below are some additional reactions to Rubio’s statement:
