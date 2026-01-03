‘Absolutely Laughable’: Rubio’s Justification For Venezuela Attack Panned By Pundits

Secretary of State Marco Rubio sparked a wave of scorn and mockery on Saturday with his justification for the U.S. military incursion into Venezuela hours earlier, which resulted in the arrest of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) posted to social media on Saturday that he just got off the phone with Rubio, who “informed me that Nicolás Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant.”

“This action likely falls within the president’s inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack,” Lee added.

Lee posted in the early hours of Saturday morning as the bombing campaign began over Caracas, “I look forward to learning what, if anything, might constitutionally justify this action in the absence of a declaration of war or authorization for the use of military force.”

While Lee appeared to be satisfied with Rubio’s explanation, many journalists, foreign correspondents, and other observers were far less than impressed.

The Economist’s defense editor, Shashank Joshi, shared Rubio’s comment and called it “Absolutely laughable.”

Absolutely laughable. "This action likely falls within the president’s inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack." https://t.co/9yh7YAPZ6T — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) January 3, 2026

The Washington Post’s Josh Rogin, added, “The United States has just kidnapped a foreign head of state and bombed a foreign capital using the justification of protecting U.S. personnel from an “actual or imminent attack” according to Senator Lee. Make no mistake, President Trump just committed an act of war against Venezuela.”

The United States has just kidnapped a foreign head of state and bombed a foreign capital using the justification of protecting U.S. personnel from an “actual or imminent attack” according to Senator Lee. Make no mistake, President Trump just committed an act of war against… https://t.co/eSwRMqcxCU — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 3, 2026

Below are some additional reactions to Rubio’s statement:

Here's a dangerous effort to carve out a loophole in presidential war powers big enough to drive a tank through. If such an authority existed, the president could invade anywhere, anytime, without involving Congress—just by claiming, without proof, that an attack is "imminent." https://t.co/neNXyA2M1q pic.twitter.com/3xAAo3JnLW — Adam Isacson (@adam_wola) January 3, 2026

“This action likely falls within the president’s inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack”

No, it likely doesn’t. Art II allows use of force to protect US personnel who are *lawfully* doing their job — eg… https://t.co/gSRg69aaLY — Jessica Berlin (@berlin_bridge) January 3, 2026

Trump also announced he’s ready to attack Venezuela militarily with a second wave if needed. Doesn’t seem the least bit consistent with the earlier characterization by the @AGPamBondi, or the one given to @BasedMikeLee by @SecRubio. https://t.co/dQYvSy5vBe — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 3, 2026

Absolutely not. What the President, Sec. Rubio, et al., did by unilaterally attacking, invading, and kidnapping the leader of a sovereign country violates our Constitution. Senator Lee knows this. He's a member of Congress, who clerked on the Supreme Court. Have principles. https://t.co/Lmubob8pPy pic.twitter.com/bZmgo8AgVy — Patrick Jaicomo (@pjaicomo) January 3, 2026

This justification for military action is circular. It's hard to think of what military operation this reasoning wouldn't justify. https://t.co/ddEMo9hIqn — The Alex Nowrasteh (@AlexNowrasteh) January 3, 2026

Sen. Lee was an original cosponsor of the 2019 war powers resolution declaring that Trump had overstepped his authority by supporting war in Yemen. Now he claims Trump is acting within his authority by invading Venezuela? This is insane. https://t.co/TcZ03FupXh — Matt Duss (@mattduss) January 3, 2026

Since when have US arrest warrants been valid in other countries? https://t.co/ZhT6Q4fWoe — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) January 3, 2026

___