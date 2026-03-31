BREAKING: US Gas Prices Rocket Past $4 a Gallon as Iran War Squeezes Oil Supply

The national average price of gasoline in the U.S. jumped over $4 a gallon on Monday in a surge driven by the shuttering of the Strait of Hormuz shipping route as the conflict between Iran and the U.S. continues.

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $4.02, according to AAA. America hasn’t seen a total that high since 2022, after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The outbreak of war with Iran effectively choked off access through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply passes, and restricted shipping and supply in ways that have since rattled international markets. The disrupted global oil flows sent crude prices soaring above $100 a barrel.

Axios reported, however, that costs vary widely across the country. Drivers on the West Coast are facing the steepest prices, with regular gas averaging $5.887 per gallon in California. By contrast, Oklahoma currently records the lowest average at $3.272.

The 35% increase comes as President Donald Trump insists that negotiations are ongoing with the Iranian regime and as he continues to demand that the trade route be reopened.

On Monday, the president said via Truth Social that talks were progressing with a “NEW AND MORE REASONABLE” regime and threatened to destroy all of Iran’s power plants, oil wells, and desalinization plants if a deal to open the strait “immediately” was not reached.

Later that day, however, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was privately admitting he would end the conflict without securing the strait.

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