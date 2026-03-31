New Poll Shows Trump Losing Big With GOP’s Most Loyal Voting Bloc

A new poll has revealed that President Donald Trump’s approval has taken a significant hit from the age group that has traditionally been the GOP’s most supportive.

In the latest Economist/YouGov poll published Tuesday, nearly 1,700 U.S. adults were surveyed for their feelings on Trump’s handling of the war in Iran, air travel, and a host of other issues on the minds of Americans.

The war has had adverse effects on the U.S. economy, with gas prices spiking as both the U.S. and Iran have targeted energy infrastructure. With Americans feeling it at home, Trump has seen his approval ratings crater.

That trend continued with Tuesday’s Economist/YouGov poll. According to the data, Trump’s net approval among 65-and-older voters has dropped to a staggering -17. At the start of his second term, that number began at -1 before climbing up to +5 at the end of March 2025.

Trump also took a big hit among voters aged 45-64. His net approval at the start of the second term sat at +15, and it has since plummeted to -13.

No group, however, has turned on Trump as dramatically as young voters (18-29). Through the first 14 months of Trump’s second term, the president’s net approval from this group has gone from a high of +9 in February 2025 to a disastrous -40 in Tuesday’s poll. That number was actually an improvement from the -54 approval Trump had in October 2025.

In April 2024, a Pew survey concluded: “Among voters ages 60 and older, the GOP holds a clear advantage.” The survey found that “Republican alignment is 10 percentage points higher than Democratic alignment (53% vs. 43%) among voters in their 60s. Voters ages 70 to 79 are slightly more likely to be aligned with the GOP (51%) than the Democratic Party (46%).”

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