Steve Bannon Compares Trump to Hillary Clinton in Stunning Attack

MAGA media personality and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon compared President Donald Trump to Hillary Clinton in a scathing attack on his old boss on Friday.

During a discussion about Trump’s threat to use the U.S. military to come to the defense of Iranian civilians protesting against the brutal Islamist regime in charge of their country, Bannon expressed his strong disapproval.

“Aren’t people teasing right now that Samantha Powers [sic] and Hillary Clinton must somehow have gotten invited to the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve celebration because the president coming out today saying, ‘Hey, we’re locked and loaded,’ isn’t that straight from the Samantha Powers and Hillary Clinton playbook?” asked Bannon.

BANNON: Aren’t ppl teasing that Samantha Power and Hillary Clinton must’ve gotten invited to Mar a Lago’s New Year’s Eve party, because the president coming out saying “we’re locked and loaded” sounds straight out of their playbook. pic.twitter.com/renrst0N55 — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) January 2, 2026

At another point during Friday’s edition of his show, War Room, Bannon argued that the Trump administration ought to “just enforce the enforce the sanctions and let the mullahs try to run the economy as they’re running it because they don’t know what they’re doing. Running it by Islamic law and not by the laws of a free market economy. The economy will crash and the Persian people will overthrow these guys just like they overthrew the Shah.”

BANNON: If you enforce the sanctions and let the mullahs keep running the economy under Islamic law instead of a free market, it collapses. When the economy collapses, the Persian people overthrow them, just like they overthrew the Shah. pic.twitter.com/smMi8qbR6A — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) January 2, 2026

“You have [Benjamin] Netanyahu, all the guys that fought us on this, you know, the Israel First crowd, right? They wanted to bomb and decapitate, do that decapitation around July, which was a huge, massive mistake. Taking care of the nuclear program that President Trump did, that closed the 12-Day War was obviously brilliant. You know, logistically incredible,” said Bannon. “But Tel Aviv [Mark] Levin and Netanyahu now, they’re beating their chest. This is something we said was going to happen, you just have to let it play out. Let the Persian people take care of this. You can’t intrude on this thing. The more you intrude, the more the Mullahs are gonna dig in and say, ‘This is the great Satan that’s doing this,’ and you’re gonna have a bigger and longer mess than you can have. You’ve got the opportunity right now for the people in Persia to overthrow these demons, right? Let them get on with it. The Persians have been around a long time. They know how to do it, they did it in ’79.”

BANNON: Tel Aviv Levin and Netanyahu are beating their chests saying we said this would happen. Let it play out. Let the Persians handle it. The more outsiders intrude, the more the Mullahs dig in and cry “Great Satan,” dragging this out. Persia has overthrown regimes before. pic.twitter.com/EJcfLituu1 — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) January 2, 2026

Trump’s threat, which he issued on Truth Social early Friday morning, read, “If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go.”