Young Turks co-host Ana Kasparian pushed back against critics accusing her of blatant racism in a post declaring that the “goyim are waking the f*ck up.”

In a Thursday X post, Kasparian responded to someone claiming that the “left isn’t attacking” right-wing commentators Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, both vocal critics of Israel’s government.

“Tucker, like 80% of the country, doesn’t want to go war with Iran on Israel’s behalf,” Kasparian wrote. “I like that. Less pointless war is good.”

tucker, like 80% of the country, doesn’t want to go war with Iran on Israel’s behalf i like that less pointless war is good👍 https://t.co/vbGDjRFz9y — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) February 26, 2026

She later responded with laughing-face emojis when someone commented on her post with an image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the foreign leader digitally altered to look like a character from The Truman Show played by Ed Harris who controls and operates a television show about a man (played by Jim Carrey) who doesn’t know his life is controlled by scripts, advertisements, and actors.

😂😂 — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) February 26, 2026

“And here Ana is replying to an obvious antisemite about the goyim waking up. Only antisemites talk like that,” one X critic said, leading to a response from Kasparian.

“Hey, b*tch, the goyim are waking the f*ck up. Deal with it,” she wrote.

Kasparian’s use of the term “goyim,” referring to non-Jewish persons, was blasted by many critics as blatant antisemitic fear-mongering, something she pushed back on. She herself claimed the term was a “slur” used by Jewish people against others.

This is antisemitic, full stop. https://t.co/LWQu6miT8l — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) February 26, 2026

This is absolutely Nazi-level shit. Scum of the internet. pic.twitter.com/qAVAHPidzK — Kosher (@koshercockney) February 26, 2026

Goyim aren’t “Non-Israelis”, it means Non-Jews. So by that framing, your setting up anyone not Jewish as waking up to…THE JEWS. And this phrase and sentiment you’re channeling is the quintessential idea popularized by Fuentes, the groypers, and all the proudly far right… — Ami Kozak (@amiKozak) February 27, 2026

Even libtard girls are antisemitic now https://t.co/pZt9RmlkO9 pic.twitter.com/FTm4R5EJgm — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) February 26, 2026

The normalization of antisemitism is kind of crazy https://t.co/hQQ6LFeN76 — Maya Luna (@envisionedluna) February 26, 2026

It's all so tedious, melodramatic, and grasping. People on both political parties striking the pose of the "brave truth teller" and engaging in hysterical emotional displays about a conflict—and no other conflict, among many choices—thousands of miles away, when it is obviously… https://t.co/6nCmU7uBmV — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) February 26, 2026

I love that being a Jew hater is just the baseline for being a progressive now. https://t.co/cX5zGIBfwZ — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) February 26, 2026

Kasparian doubled down on her statement, telling critics she is offering no apology and calling Israel “evil.”

She wrote:

I do not regret this comment. I don’t apologize. Israel is evil, genocidal and has destroyed our country. They’re about to drag us into another war and all we hear from Israelis and their braindead supporters is “ANTISEMITE” if you disagree with Israel’s agenda. They smear you to silence you and all the Jewish individuals who don’t subscribe to their disgusting behavior. Israel loves to play victim as they bomb 7 countries, steal land and openly air their genocidal intentions. THEY are the immoral ones. It is a stain on our country that we consider them allies. Many have woken up to this reality. Call me whatever you want. The truth matters and I’ll never apologize for repeating it.

In other posts, Kasparian referred to “goyim” being used as a “slur.” She also named Jewish Americans whose foreign policy opinions she respects.

Remember, only supremacists like Epstein and this clown are allowed to use the slur to describe us. https://t.co/vRRCrlHYMj pic.twitter.com/yaYqzCqOUH — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) February 27, 2026

Jeffrey Sachs, Norm Finkelstein, Glenn Greenwald, Dave Smith…all Jewish Americans I admire on foreign policy. Zionism is not Judaism. — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) February 26, 2026

“Jeffrey Sachs, Norm Finkelstein, Glenn Greenwald, Dave Smith…all Jewish Americans I admire on foreign policy. Zionism is not Judaism,” she wrote.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!