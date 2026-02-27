NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo pressed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) about why exactly Hillary Clinton was being hit with questions about UFOs on Thursday during her deposition on her connections to convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Clinton provided closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee, where the former secretary of state said she was asked about UFOs and conspiracy theories like “PizzaGate,” a debunked 2016 right-wing theory that a child sex ring was being operated out of a Washington, D.C., pizza shop.

“It then got, at the end, quite unusual because I started being asked about UFOs and a series of questions about Pizzagate, one of the most vile bogus conspiracy theories that was propagated on the internet that was serving as the basis of a member’s questions to me,” Clinton said.

The former first lady said she never directly met Epstein. Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, who was pictured with Epstein numerous times, will testify about his connections on Friday.

“How do we get to the bottom of what’s going on by asking Hillary Clinton about UFOs and PizzaGate, Lauren?” Cuomo asked Boebert on Thursday.

“Well, you know, those topics did come up and there are things within the Epstein file that leads to these questions. These files open up a whole mess, a whole trove of questions to go down,” Boebert explained.

She said other members were interested in questions related to UFOs.

“This isn’t to highlight some big, vast conspiracy about a pizza parlor, but I think there needs to be questions, and I asked some questions on this topic that should be explained. There wasn’t an explanation given, of course, and then other members certainly asked about UFOs,” the congresswoman said.

“And UFOs? Like, what did you want to know about UFOs and PizzaGate that would matter to survivors?” Cuomo asked.

“I think everybody wants to know about UFOs. I did not ask that question, but I mean, there certainly are questions out there and there was connections within the Epstein files that led to those questions. There are three million files there. You can go a lot of different ways with the information that’s in there,” Boebert said.

She claimed Clinton was “pretty inquisitive” on the UFO subject and “interested herself” as Cuomo argued such questions could feed into accusations Republicans were on a “fishing expedition” with the Clinton questions.

“I’m sure she is, as long as it doesn’t involve her, why not?” Cuomo said.

Watch above via NewsNation.

