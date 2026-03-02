Trump Critics Go Wild Over Pic of New Rash: ‘Vigorous Handshaking Strikes Again!’
Critics of President Donald Trump did not hold back after the commander in chief sported a mysterious rash on his neck during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House on Monday.
The rash was photographed by Getty photographer Saul Loeb and Associated Press snapper Mark Schiefelbein.
Not long after the ceremony, Loeb’s image was posted to social media by left-leaning clipper Aaron Rupar, who remarked, “Whoa — this is new. Trump has a significant rash-like injury on his neck today in addition to his disfigured hand.”
Rupar’s X post took on a life of its own among Trump-maligned commenters.
The Occupy Democrats account called it “disgusting.”
Others couldn’t resist a dig at Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s assertion that bruising on Trump’s hand — often covered by makeup noticeably lighter than his actual skin tone — were from “frequent handshaking“:
Even Gavin Newsom’s (D-CA) notorious “GovPressOffice” account was also quick to get a word in, posting several eye emojis.
Others tried to diagnose the rash:
But wait, there’s more:
