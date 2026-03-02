Trump Critics Go Wild Over Pic of New Rash: ‘Vigorous Handshaking Strikes Again!’

Critics of President Donald Trump did not hold back after the commander in chief sported a mysterious rash on his neck during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House on Monday.

The rash was photographed by Getty photographer Saul Loeb and Associated Press snapper Mark Schiefelbein.

Not long after the ceremony, Loeb’s image was posted to social media by left-leaning clipper Aaron Rupar, who remarked, “Whoa — this is new. Trump has a significant rash-like injury on his neck today in addition to his disfigured hand.”

whoa — this is new. Trump has a significant rash-like injury on his neck today in addition to his disfigured hand (Saul Loeb/Getty) pic.twitter.com/H3PbltNCAE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2026

Rupar’s X post took on a life of its own among Trump-maligned commenters.

The Occupy Democrats account called it “disgusting.”

BREAKING: A disgusting new photo of Trump takes social media by storm — revealing some kind of apparent rash or injury to his neck. The photo, released by Getty Images, shows the president turned to the side. A large section the flesh on his neck is mottled, red, and seemingly… pic.twitter.com/Xr5XqtruvO — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) March 2, 2026

Others couldn’t resist a dig at Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s assertion that bruising on Trump’s hand — often covered by makeup noticeably lighter than his actual skin tone — were from “frequent handshaking“:

Is this, too, from shaking lots of hands? https://t.co/m9DMVEeK13 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 2, 2026

Vigorous handshaking strikes again! https://t.co/hC8uHBZuzM — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) March 2, 2026

Even Gavin Newsom’s (D-CA) notorious “GovPressOffice” account was also quick to get a word in, posting several eye emojis.

Others tried to diagnose the rash:

Looks like Shingles — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) March 2, 2026

Eww!

Viral (shingles, chickenpox, measles) or bacterial (impetigo) ? — Emmyjo (@Road_trippn) March 2, 2026

It kind of looks like an injury but it also looks like psoriasis forming. — Aisha (@aishamusic) March 2, 2026

But wait, there’s more:

What the hell is this new rash on Trump’s neck??? Bruising on his hands, swollen ankles, rashes on his neck… it’s getting bad. pic.twitter.com/AznB1bZmbh — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 2, 2026

Concealer ain’t gonna cut it for this https://t.co/aQzpg7EOJB — chyea ok (@chyeaok) March 2, 2026

Looking like Pizza the Hut pic.twitter.com/3HL2UdXzDd — NateMP (@NathanielNMP) March 2, 2026

Trump got that "Neck Rash" from sleeping on JD Vance's "Favorite" Couch. pic.twitter.com/c7w4uT75op — TROCK (@thomashrockwell) March 2, 2026

BREAKING: Trump has a HUGE rash on his neck. The White House is not being transparent with the public about Trump’s health. pic.twitter.com/y5qa7VINLp — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) March 2, 2026

